Morgan Stanley Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.