Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Reduced by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $167,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,749. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

