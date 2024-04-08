Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

