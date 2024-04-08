Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 862,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,167. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

