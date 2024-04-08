Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.09. 122,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,932. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

