Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.02. 86,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

