Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.76. 2,619,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,769. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

