Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 172,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,138. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

