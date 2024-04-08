Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,779. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

