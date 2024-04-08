Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.60. 557,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

