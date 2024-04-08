Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.72. 555,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

