Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.49. 1,030,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,483. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.