Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 28,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 959,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,520. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

