Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %
IBM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.65. 431,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
