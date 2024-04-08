Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 134.25 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.82).

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

