Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Motorpoint Group Price Performance
Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 134.25 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.82).
About Motorpoint Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Motorpoint Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.