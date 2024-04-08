MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Large Volume Increase

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,860,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,352,181 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after buying an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

