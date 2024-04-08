Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

