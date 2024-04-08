M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $154.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.45.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 703,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,189. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 63.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

