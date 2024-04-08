MTY Food Group (MTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$280.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.05 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%.
MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MTY traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$48.87. 25,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,170. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.58. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.76 and a 52 week high of C$68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.86.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
