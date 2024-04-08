Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 3.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 238,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 757,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 5.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
