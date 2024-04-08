Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 3.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 238,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 757,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

