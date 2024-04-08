Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Mural Oncology Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $17.00.
Mural Oncology Company Profile
