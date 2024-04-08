Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mural Oncology Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

