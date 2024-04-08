Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,658 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 656,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,973. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

