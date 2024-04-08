Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 7,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.