Narus Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

