Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. 5,255,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,184. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

