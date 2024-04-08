Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.98. 181,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

