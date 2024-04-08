Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. 2,556,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,769. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

