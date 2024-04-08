Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,502. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

