Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 981,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,429. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.