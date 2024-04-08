Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 62,190 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,190 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. 20,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,229. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

