Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natera by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

