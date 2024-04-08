National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. National Bank’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.