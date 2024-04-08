National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NBHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NBHC stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

