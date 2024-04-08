Navcoin Price Up 37.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,421.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00105822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00036070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015024 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002782 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

