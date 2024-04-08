Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

