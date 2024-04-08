Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.25

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 74290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Nemus Bioscience Trading Down 18.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Nemus Bioscience Company Profile

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

