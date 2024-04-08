Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0285 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $295.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,599,608,667 coins and its circulating supply is 43,914,845,877 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

