Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $628.41. 2,129,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $595.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

