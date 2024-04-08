Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $629.12 and last traded at $633.00. 737,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,356,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $272.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

