New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.54

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 1428170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

New Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

