New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,264 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $70.57. 1,466,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,988. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

