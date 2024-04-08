New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of URA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.35. 2,059,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

