NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 1,600,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,495,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,775,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

