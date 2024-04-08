NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,826.69 or 1.00032263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00132916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

