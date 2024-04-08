Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the period. NIO comprises approximately 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in NIO were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $37,918,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 90.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

NIO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,876,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.93. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

