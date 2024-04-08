NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.46. 18,672,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 56,605,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,140 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 503.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

