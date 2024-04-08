Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.