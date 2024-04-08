NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 12.7%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 210,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 149,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Trading Down 10.9 %

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Free Report)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.