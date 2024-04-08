Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.86

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 68715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 121,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.