Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.86

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 68715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 121,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
