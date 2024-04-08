nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $91.00 at Citigroup

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,448. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

